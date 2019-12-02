Local department celebrates World AIDS day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One local department celebrating the progress our community has made during the HIV epidemic.

Today, the Department of Public Health will celebrate World AIDS day during a special reception, featuring a screening of the film “5B”.

A release states that the film tells the story of the country’s first hospital ward designed to care for people diagnosed with AIDS.

The event taking place Dec. 2, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. will be held at the El Paso Community Foundation Room located at 333 North Oregon.

Public officials will be honoring advocates, activists, and allies who have been a part of the struggle for the past 38 years, the release said.