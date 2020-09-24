Yucca Heights Elementary school temporarily closed after employee exposed to COVID-19 case

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Gadsden Independent School District announced the temporary closure of Yucca Heights Elementary in Chaparral, N. M. after it was notified that an employee had exposure to a potential COVID-19 case.

Officials said that the Gadsden ISD Nursing Department, in conjunction with the NMDOH, is currently conducting contact tracing to determine the exposure and has required the employee to self-isolate for the 14-day quarantine period pending further review.

As a precautionary measure, the District will also temporarily close the Chaparral area campus until additional health information is determined.

Families who are participating in meal distribution at Yucca Heights may receive their lunches from any Chaparral area school.

The closure will affect those employees and staff who had chosen to teach remotely from the campus.

Yucca Heights teachers who chose to conduct online instruction from home will continue their instruction there.