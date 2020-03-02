What El Paso, Las Cruces area school districts are doing to fight the coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As cases of coronavirus are being confirmed through the country, El Paso area school districts are starting to prepare to fight the spread of germs.

Below is a breakdown of the school districts who have outlined a plan and where you can find more information.

El Paso Independent School District

EPISD is monitoring the risk to students in the area and asking parents to talk with their children about what each individual can do to stay safe.

You can read more on the district’s website.

Socorro Independent School District

SISD talks about the same tips and also provides links to helpful health websites.

Socorro says it will announce any updates the district receives on social media and on its website.

Ysleta Independent School District

A letter going out to parents and staff outlines how the district is following the same guidelines it does for cold/flu season.

YISD will also be adding a “Health Alerts” button at yisd.net.

Canutillo Independent School District

Canutillo’s homepage opens with an update on the coronavirus situation.

It is similar to Socorro and El Paso’s in saying it is keeping up with health organizations’ recommendations.

You can read the message on the Canutillo website.

Clint Independent School District

Clint told KTSM it is following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s response to the coronavirus can be found at cdc.gov.

Las Cruces Public Schools

LCPS has posted a letter from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health on its homepage.

The letter explains how the virus has spread and assures parents and the community that no group is more at risk than another. You can read the letter here.

Other districts

As other El Paso area school districts share information, we will update this story with what they say and where to find their postings.