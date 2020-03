LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State Athletics announced on Thursday that spring football practices, as well as the 2020 Spring Game, have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The decision to cancel spring practices, including the annual Spring Game, was made in accordance with recommendations by New Mexico State University, as well as national and state health officials to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These decisions have been made with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our top priority," New Mexico State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia said.

New Mexico State's spring practice season was slated to begin Wednesday, April 1, inside Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Spring Game was set for Saturday, April 25.