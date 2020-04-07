Video: UMC doctor explains what the large tents outside the El Paso hospital does

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have driven past University Medical Center lately, you have noticed three large white tents setup outside of the emergency room.

While, they could be alarming to the outside eye, there is not much to worry about, said Dr. Ed Michelson, Professor and Chairman of Department of Emergency Medicine with the Texas Tech Physicians and Chief of Emergency Medical Services at University Medical Center.

Michelson explained the tents in a video post to the UMC Facebook page.

In the video Michelson said, they are military-grade isolation tents which will allow the hospital to expand the capabilities for the emergency room, in necessary.