Two EPISD students and one employee test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) confirmed on Friday that two students and an employee who have been at school campuses have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to EPISD, the students attended Brown and Terrace Hills Middle Schools. The employee works at Burges High School.

EPISD said it has notified all students and personnel about the cases. However, officials said all incidents are determined to be low-risk exposure.

The district also said it will not disclose the name, gender, or any other information of the student.

For information about EPISD’s Reopening Plan and protocols, visit episd.org.