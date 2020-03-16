Breaking News
Third COVID-19 case reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A teenager who recently traveled abroad is the city’s third reported presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health says the woman in her late teens is recovering at home. The City is working to determine who she may have come in contact with. The latest case comes less than 24-hours after the City announced the second presumptive positive case, a man in his 40s, Sunday afternoon.

“As more El Pasoans begin to qualify for testing, we will begin to see more presumptive positive cases,” said Angela Mora, Interim Assistant Public Health Director. “While we wish we didn’t have more positives, it is a good sign that the system in place is working and that we are being effective in helping to prevent the spread of this disease.”

Out of the three cases reported in El Paso County to date, two of the patients are recovering at home.

The public is reminded that COVID-19 is spread via coughs and sneezes of those who are already infected. Preliminary information about the virus shows approximately 80-percent of cases are mild and most people do not need hospitalization.

