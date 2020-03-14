School districts to provide breakfast and lunch during extended closures

EL PASO (KTSM) — As schools officials in El Paso and Las Cruces announced extended closures of their campuses in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re working to ensure students in the Borderland still have access to healthy meals.

El Paso ISD

The district will offer free breakfast and lunch during the week of March 23-27 and March 30-April 3. Breakfast will be served from 8- 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All meals are take-home only. Meals are available to all children ages 1 to 18 regardless of district enrollment:

Bowie High, 801 S. San Marcial

Chapin High, 7000 Dyer

Andress High, 5400 Sun Valley

Franklin High, 900 N. Resler

Irvin High, 9465 Roanoke

El Paso High, 800 E. Schuster

Henderson Middle, 5505 Robert Alva

Morehead Middle, 5625 Confetti

MacArthur Intermediate, 8101 Whitus

Armendariz Middle, 2231 Arizona

Ross Middle, 6101 Hughey

Bassett Middle, 4400 Elm

Terrace Hills Middle, 4835 Blossom

Guillen Middle, 900 S. Cotton

Roberts Elementary, 341 Thorn

Coldwell Elementary, 4101 Altura

Lee Elementary, 7710 Pandora

Stanton Elementary, 5414 Hondo Pass

Tom Lea Elementary, 4851Marcus Uribe

Putnam Elementary, 6508 Fiesta

Hillside Elementary, 4500 Clifton

Hawkins Elementary, 5816 Stephenson

The District has added the following schools as pick-up sites for take-home breakfast and lunch during the emergency preparedness weeks:

Barron Elementary, 11155 Whitey Ford

Bonham Elementary,7024 Cielo Vista

Brown Middle, 7820 Helen of Troy

Clardy Elementary, 5508 Delta

Cooley Elementary, 107 N. Collingsworth

Guerrero Elementary, 7530 Lakehurst

Herrera Elementary, 350 Coates

Mesita ECDC, 220 Lawton

Moreno Elementary, 2300 San Diego

Park Elementary, 3601 Edgar Park

Rivera Elementary, 6445 Escondido

Ross Middle, 6101 Hughey

Whitaker Elementary, 4700 Rutherford

Wiggs Middle, 1300 Circle

Aoy Elementary, 901 S. Campbell

Austin High, 3500 Memphis

Canyon Hills Middle, 8930 Eclipse

Charles Middle, 4909 Trojan

Crockett Elementary, 3200 Wheeling

Fannin Elementary, 5425 Salem

Green Elementary, 5430 Buckley

Kohlberg Elementary, 1445 Nardo Goodman

Logan Elementary, 3200 Ellerthorpe

Magoffin Middle, 4931 Hercules

Nixon Elementary, 11141 Loma Roja

Rusk Elementary, 3601 N. Copia

Travis Elementary, 5000 N. Stevens

Zach White Elementary, 4256 Roxbury.

Ysleta ISD

During the week of March 23-27, ten YISD schools will offer weekday breakfast and lunch meals to school-aged children between 1-18 on a drive-by basis. Vehicles will be allowed to pull up to the following participating campuses and receive breakfast (served from 7:30-8:30 a.m.) or lunch meals (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for school aged-passengers in the vehicle.

Bel Air Middle School

Del Valle Middle School

Parkland Middle School

Bel Air High School

Del Valle High School

Ysleta High School

Riverside High School

Hanks High School

Eastwood High School

Parkland High School

Canutillo ISD

The district will offer free breakfast and lunch for any child ages 1-18 in El Paso beginning March 23. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Canutillo High School

Bill Childress Elementary

Garcia Elementary

Canutillo Elementary

Fabens ISD

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students and children 18 years old and younger beginning on March 23. Breakfast is served from 7:30 – 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fabens High School cafeteria

Las Cruces Public Schools

During the period from March 16 to April 6, LCPS will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all students at the following locations. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch is available between noon and 1 p.m.

Picacho Middle School

Meerscheidt Recreation Center

Frank O’Brien Papen Center

East Mesa Recreation Center

Doña Ana Community Resource Center

Desert Hills Elementary

In addition to the school lunch locations, the Roadrunner Food Bank will continue operating its regular services at their distribution centers: