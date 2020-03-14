School districts to provide breakfast and lunch during extended closures

1  of  2
EL PASO (KTSM) — As schools officials in El Paso and Las Cruces announced extended closures of their campuses in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re working to ensure students in the Borderland still have access to healthy meals.

El Paso ISD

The district will offer free breakfast and lunch during the week of March 23-27 and March 30-April 3. Breakfast will be served from 8- 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All meals are take-home only. Meals are available to all children ages 1 to 18 regardless of district enrollment:

  • Bowie High, 801 S. San Marcial
  • Chapin High, 7000 Dyer
  • Andress High, 5400 Sun Valley
  • Franklin High, 900 N. Resler
  • Irvin High, 9465 Roanoke
  • El Paso High, 800 E. Schuster
  • Henderson Middle, 5505 Robert Alva
  • Morehead Middle, 5625 Confetti
  • MacArthur Intermediate, 8101 Whitus
  • Armendariz Middle, 2231 Arizona
  • Ross Middle, 6101 Hughey
  • Bassett Middle, 4400 Elm
  • Terrace Hills Middle, 4835 Blossom
  • Guillen Middle, 900 S. Cotton
  • Roberts Elementary, 341 Thorn
  • Coldwell Elementary, 4101 Altura
  • Lee Elementary, 7710 Pandora
  • Stanton Elementary, 5414 Hondo Pass
  • Tom Lea Elementary, 4851Marcus Uribe
  • Putnam Elementary, 6508 Fiesta
  • Hillside Elementary, 4500 Clifton
  • Hawkins Elementary, 5816 Stephenson

The District has added the following schools as pick-up sites for take-home breakfast and lunch during the emergency preparedness weeks:

  • Barron Elementary, 11155 Whitey Ford
  • Bonham Elementary,7024 Cielo Vista
  • Brown Middle, 7820 Helen of Troy
  • Clardy Elementary, 5508 Delta
  • Cooley Elementary, 107 N. Collingsworth
  • Guerrero Elementary, 7530 Lakehurst
  • Herrera Elementary, 350 Coates
  • Mesita ECDC, 220 Lawton
  • Moreno Elementary, 2300 San Diego
  • Park Elementary, 3601 Edgar Park
  • Rivera Elementary, 6445 Escondido
  • Ross Middle, 6101 Hughey
  • Whitaker Elementary, 4700 Rutherford
  • Wiggs Middle, 1300 Circle
  • Aoy Elementary, 901 S. Campbell
  • Austin High, 3500 Memphis
  • Canyon Hills Middle, 8930 Eclipse
  • Charles Middle, 4909 Trojan
  • Crockett Elementary, 3200 Wheeling
  • Fannin Elementary, 5425 Salem
  • Green Elementary, 5430 Buckley
  • Kohlberg Elementary, 1445 Nardo Goodman
  • Logan Elementary, 3200 Ellerthorpe
  • Magoffin Middle, 4931 Hercules
  • Nixon Elementary, 11141 Loma Roja
  • Rusk Elementary, 3601 N. Copia
  • Travis Elementary, 5000 N. Stevens
  • Zach White Elementary, 4256 Roxbury.

Ysleta ISD

During the week of March 23-27, ten YISD schools will offer weekday breakfast and lunch meals to school-aged children between 1-18 on a drive-by basis. Vehicles will be allowed to pull up to the following participating campuses and receive breakfast (served from 7:30-8:30 a.m.) or lunch meals (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for school aged-passengers in the vehicle.

  • Bel Air Middle School
  • Del Valle Middle School
  • Parkland Middle School
  • Bel Air High School
  • Del Valle High School
  • Ysleta High School
  • Riverside High School
  • Hanks High School
  • Eastwood High School
  • Parkland High School

Canutillo ISD

The district will offer free breakfast and lunch for any child ages 1-18 in El Paso beginning March 23. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Canutillo High School
  • Bill Childress Elementary
  • Garcia Elementary
  • Canutillo Elementary

Fabens ISD

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students and children 18 years old and younger beginning on March 23. Breakfast is served from 7:30 – 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

  • Fabens High School cafeteria

Las Cruces Public Schools

During the period from March 16 to April 6, LCPS will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all students at the following locations. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch is available between noon and 1 p.m.

  • Picacho Middle School
  • Meerscheidt Recreation Center
  • Frank O’Brien Papen Center
  • East Mesa Recreation Center
  • Doña Ana Community Resource Center
  • Desert Hills Elementary

In addition to the school lunch locations, the Roadrunner Food Bank will continue operating its regular services at their distribution centers:

  • Mesa Middle School
  • Alameda Elementary School
  • Columbia Elementary
  • Lynn Middle

