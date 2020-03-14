School districts to provide breakfast and lunch during extended closures

EL PASO (KTSM) — As schools officials in El Paso and Las Cruces announced extended closures of their campuses in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re working to ensure students in the Borderland still have access to healthy meals.
El Paso ISD
The district will offer free breakfast and lunch during the week of March 23-27 and March 30-April 3. Breakfast will be served from 8- 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All meals are take-home only. Meals are available to all children ages 1 to 18 regardless of district enrollment:
- Bowie High, 801 S. San Marcial
- Chapin High, 7000 Dyer
- Andress High, 5400 Sun Valley
- Franklin High, 900 N. Resler
- Irvin High, 9465 Roanoke
- El Paso High, 800 E. Schuster
- Henderson Middle, 5505 Robert Alva
- Morehead Middle, 5625 Confetti
- MacArthur Intermediate, 8101 Whitus
- Armendariz Middle, 2231 Arizona
- Ross Middle, 6101 Hughey
- Bassett Middle, 4400 Elm
- Terrace Hills Middle, 4835 Blossom
- Guillen Middle, 900 S. Cotton
- Roberts Elementary, 341 Thorn
- Coldwell Elementary, 4101 Altura
- Lee Elementary, 7710 Pandora
- Stanton Elementary, 5414 Hondo Pass
- Tom Lea Elementary, 4851Marcus Uribe
- Putnam Elementary, 6508 Fiesta
- Hillside Elementary, 4500 Clifton
- Hawkins Elementary, 5816 Stephenson
The District has added the following schools as pick-up sites for take-home breakfast and lunch during the emergency preparedness weeks:
- Barron Elementary, 11155 Whitey Ford
- Bonham Elementary,7024 Cielo Vista
- Brown Middle, 7820 Helen of Troy
- Clardy Elementary, 5508 Delta
- Cooley Elementary, 107 N. Collingsworth
- Guerrero Elementary, 7530 Lakehurst
- Herrera Elementary, 350 Coates
- Mesita ECDC, 220 Lawton
- Moreno Elementary, 2300 San Diego
- Park Elementary, 3601 Edgar Park
- Rivera Elementary, 6445 Escondido
- Ross Middle, 6101 Hughey
- Whitaker Elementary, 4700 Rutherford
- Wiggs Middle, 1300 Circle
- Aoy Elementary, 901 S. Campbell
- Austin High, 3500 Memphis
- Canyon Hills Middle, 8930 Eclipse
- Charles Middle, 4909 Trojan
- Crockett Elementary, 3200 Wheeling
- Fannin Elementary, 5425 Salem
- Green Elementary, 5430 Buckley
- Kohlberg Elementary, 1445 Nardo Goodman
- Logan Elementary, 3200 Ellerthorpe
- Magoffin Middle, 4931 Hercules
- Nixon Elementary, 11141 Loma Roja
- Rusk Elementary, 3601 N. Copia
- Travis Elementary, 5000 N. Stevens
- Zach White Elementary, 4256 Roxbury.
Ysleta ISD
During the week of March 23-27, ten YISD schools will offer weekday breakfast and lunch meals to school-aged children between 1-18 on a drive-by basis. Vehicles will be allowed to pull up to the following participating campuses and receive breakfast (served from 7:30-8:30 a.m.) or lunch meals (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for school aged-passengers in the vehicle.
- Bel Air Middle School
- Del Valle Middle School
- Parkland Middle School
- Bel Air High School
- Del Valle High School
- Ysleta High School
- Riverside High School
- Hanks High School
- Eastwood High School
- Parkland High School
Canutillo ISD
The district will offer free breakfast and lunch for any child ages 1-18 in El Paso beginning March 23. Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Canutillo High School
- Bill Childress Elementary
- Garcia Elementary
- Canutillo Elementary
Fabens ISD
Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students and children 18 years old and younger beginning on March 23. Breakfast is served from 7:30 – 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Fabens High School cafeteria
Las Cruces Public Schools
During the period from March 16 to April 6, LCPS will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all students at the following locations. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch is available between noon and 1 p.m.
- Picacho Middle School
- Meerscheidt Recreation Center
- Frank O’Brien Papen Center
- East Mesa Recreation Center
- Doña Ana Community Resource Center
- Desert Hills Elementary
In addition to the school lunch locations, the Roadrunner Food Bank will continue operating its regular services at their distribution centers:
- Mesa Middle School
- Alameda Elementary School
- Columbia Elementary
- Lynn Middle