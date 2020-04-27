Recovered COVID-19 patients in El Paso asked to donate plasma to help find treatment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is part of a study to see if plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients could yield a successful treatment.

El Paso volunteers are needed in order to donate and study plasma.

“We are proud to take part in this important study,” Dr. Ogechika Alozie, chief medical officer of Del Sol Medical Center, said. “We are asking for the help of our community to spread awareness about plasma donation for patients facing COVID-19 not only here in El Paso, but also around the world.” 

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now testing negative can donate plasma through Vitalant. If you are not sure if you are eligible to donate, call 833-582-1971.

“The success of the study hinges on the continued collection of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Oscar Vega, chief medical officer of Las Palmas Medical Center, said. “People in this community are always willing to help each other, and recovered patients are looking for ways to help. Plasma donations, for those who are eligible, is a great option.”

