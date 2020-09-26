Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Gadsden High School

The Gadsden ISD nursing department is currently working through the contact tracing procedures for possible COVID-19 exposure at Gadsden High School.

The District said it is not closing the entire campus, however, it will temporarily close the main gym for a period of 48 hours at which point the school’s custodial staff can begin the disinfecting process.

The disinfecting procedure will include wipe down of the high touch areas in the main gym along with the use of the electrostatic sprayer which is capable of disinfecting large areas quickly, officials said.

If the contact tracing results in a person testing positive for COVID-19, the individual will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Employees who test positive and complete the self quarantined period but provide a negative test result before they can resume their work duties.