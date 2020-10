In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, announces a public health emergency in response to the state’s first positive tests for COVID-19, at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., also attended by Human Services Secretary David Scrase, left. Her administration has banned many gatherings of 100 or more people at spaces such as auditoriums and stadiums as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase along with other health officials will provide a modeling update for COVID-19 in New Mexico.

Secretary Dr. Scrase will be joined with Dr. Jason Mitchell the Chief Medical Officer at Presbyterian and Dr. David Gonzales, Chief Medical Officer at CHRISTUS St. Vincent.

