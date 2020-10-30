New Mexico health officials report 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the state

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths in New Mexico on Friday.

Two of the victims were residents of Doña Ana County. Health officials said both victims were men, one in his 60s and the other in his 80s.

The death toll in New Mexico because of the virus now stands at 1,007.

See below for the latest deaths:

A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Health officials also reported 1,010 additional COVID-19 cases in New Mexico on Friday. 248 of those new cases are from Doña Ana County.

Doña Ana County has now recorded 6,574 total cases.

As of Friday, 78-percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 75 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied, according to health officials. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.