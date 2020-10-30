New Mexico Governor orders flags at half staff after state records 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday ordered state flags to half-staff for a week of mourning in recognition of the state of New Mexico recording 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities.

“One thousand New Mexican lives lost is an unfathomable tragedy. For many months now, the daily drumbeat of a few more deaths, a few more deaths has served to diminish the acute feeling of loss. But it is tragic and real for me, every single day, because it is tragic and real for the New Mexican families with an empty seat at the table, a hole in their hearts that will never be filled. I pray for these families every single day. I ask you to please join me in praying for them – and acting to prevent any more needless loss,” Gov. Grisham said.

The state Department of Health on Friday reported 13 additional COVID-19 fatalities, the most deaths reported in the state in a single day of the pandemic, bringing the state’s total to 1,007.

The state reported its first COVID-19 fatality March 25.

“We cannot allow ourselves to become numb. These are not numbers, they are not merely data points. They are mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors, educators, first responders, nurses, doctors, business-owners, entrepreneurs. Every one of these 1,000 New Mexicans was loved by someone. Every one of these 1,000 lost New Mexicans leaves a hole in a family, a community, our state. I grieve with them. New Mexico grieves with them,” Gov. Grisham said.

Per the governor’s order, state flags will be lowered from Monday, Nov. 2, to sundown Friday, Nov. 6.

Gov. Grisham continued saying, “We can and will rebuild our mainstreets. We can and will restore our economy. We can and will recover the jobs and livelihoods that have been lost in the economic turmoil unleashed by the virus. But we cannot replace these souls, these lives, these loved ones. We cannot replace you. And the risk our state, our hospitals and our communities face has never, ever been greater than it is right now.”