New Mexico governor considers easing sports restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – It’s possible that restrictions on youth sports and training could be eased if New Mexico continues to make progress in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham indicated during an online briefing Thursday that there’s an opportunity to review the current restrictions but also acknowledged that the first priority is education and the safe reopening of schools.

The current public health order will expire next week.

The governor and state health officials say New Mexico’s seven-day average case count has reached one of its lowest levels in months. The state has reported more than 26,420 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 816.