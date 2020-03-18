1  of  2
Breaking News
Orders issued for all workplaces, daycares, assisted living facilities in El Paso Life-threatening crash reported in East El Paso

KTSM Special: COVID-19 and the El Paso Community

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community"

El Paso bars ordered to close, restaurants reduce seating capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso bars ordered to close, restaurants reduce seating capacity"

Chihuahua State Police ambushed at Juarez car wash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chihuahua State Police ambushed at Juarez car wash"

Parents shop for materials to keep kids learning during coronavirus outbreak school closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents shop for materials to keep kids learning during coronavirus outbreak school closures"

El Paso Electric vows to keep the lights on

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Electric vows to keep the lights on"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"
More Local

Coronavirus Quiz