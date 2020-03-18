KTSM Special: COVID-19 and the El Paso Community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The City of El Paso's decision to close bars, lounges, taverns, arcades, and private clubs was reinforced by County Judge Ricardo Samaniego Tuesday afternoon, extending the measures to businesses in unincorporated areas of El Paso County.

In addition to the decision about bars and reduction of service for restaurants, City Council also issued guidance to all workplaces in El Paso, assisted living facilities, and daycare centers.