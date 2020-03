EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has issued several ordinances and orders to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

However, change can be hard and some residents have wondered how they can report if someone isn’t following the new rules.

City officials said you can email COVIDCompliance@elpasotexas.gov.

However, before you do, we encourage you to read the orders the city has issued:

