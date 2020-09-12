Gadsden ISD announces temporary closure of La Union elementary after possible COVID-19 case

LA UNION, New Mexico (KTSM) – Gadsden ISD has announced on Friday the temporary closure of La Union Elementary school after an employee reported having contact with another person who had COVID-19.

The district said that the positive case is not an employee at GISD.

According to GISD, the La Union employee was referred by the District Nursing Department to get tested and to await the results of that test to determine any further action affecting the school.

La Union is the second school to be temporarily closed by Gadsden ISD after it closed Anthony Elementary late Wednesday when an employee there self-reported as having COVID 19 symptoms and had contact with other employees.

“The closure of La Union suspends any online instructional activity which originated at the school but all teachers assigned to the school will continue online instruction from their respective homes,” a news release said.

The school will also be closed to any activity on campus.

The closure includes the operation of the cafeteria and parents will be notified by school messenger where their alternative site for lunch meal pick up will be.

The District said crews will disinfect the school and all areas associated with the employee who reported contact with a person outside the school who had a positive test result.

The District’s Nursing Department will immediately begin to contact tracing and has reported the case to the NM Department of Health, OSHA, and NM Public Education Department.

La Union Elementary is located at 875 Mercantile in La Union, N. M.