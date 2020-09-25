EPISD to delay reopening of campuses due to rise in COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is delaying the reopening of campuses due to the rising rate of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County.

According to the El Paso Department of Public Health, the rate has steadily risen each day to almost 8 percent on Thursday, Sept. 24.

EPISD said it is following the guidelines from the World Health Organization which state that it is safest to reopen when a community reaches a 5-percent positivity rate for 14 consecutive days.

EPISD said it used the 5 percent benchmark when it applied for and received, a reopening extension waiver from the Texas Education Agency.

However, under the current waiver, the TEA has mandated that EPISD open its doors by Oct. 19. Virtual instruction will continue for those that chose that option, EPISD said.

EPISD students will be on intercession the week of Oct. 12-16.

On-campus student groups will be phased in on the following dates:

• Oct. 19: Identified student populations in special-education, Pre-k through second grade and sixth grade (five days a week); and ninth grade (assigned hybrid/staggered days).

• Oct. 26: All remaining students. Teachers and other employees in the District will begin reporting for on-campus safety training and classroom set up in phases, depending on their assignment and duties, starting on Oct. 7.

EPISD said all employees in the District will return to work in person by Oct. 19.

EPISD said it has spent months working with health officials and experts to develop a thorough School Reopening Guide for Students & Parents, as well as a guide for all employees.

To view, the guides click here.