Employee at Fabens High School tests positive for COVID-19

FABENS, Texas (KTSM) – An employee at Fabens High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fabens ISD.

Officials said the employee was present at the campus on September 21 and said the district has taken precautions including notifying student families and staff.

“The local health department has begun a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual,” a news release said. “All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified by the local health department.”

Anyone who was in close contact with the employee will be asked to remain off-campus for up to 14 days.

Officials said that anyone in the Fabens High School community who tests positive for COVID-19 to please notify the campus immediately.