Elderly man from Doña Ana County is latest person to die from COVID-19, health officials report

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – An 80-year-old man from Doña Ana County has died from complications from COVID-19, the New Mexico Department of Health reported on Wednesday.

The patient was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.

Health officials also reported 172 new cases in Doña Ana County on Wednesday. In total, health officials reported 827 new cases in the entire state of New Mexico on Wednesday.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

292 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

28 new cases in Curry County

172 new cases in Doña Ana County

42 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

36 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

13 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

25 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

64 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

16 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

Eight deaths were also reported in New Mexico, including Wednesday’s death in Doña Ana County.

These are the latest deaths according to the Department of Health:

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heartfelt Manor Assisted Living in Roswell.

A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.

A male in his 40s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 950.

Health officials are also reporting that hospital capacity is filling up.

The Department of Health said as of Wednesday that 80-percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 71-percent of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Health officials record that 20,332 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus.