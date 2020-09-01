EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health Department officials reported two COVID-relate deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 421.

The two patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

1 male in his 80s

1 male in his 90s

The City also reported 69 new cases, and 10 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 29, 31, 33, 34 and 35.

There are currently 124 hospitalized individuals, with 53 in the ICU.

Health officials said that about 83 percent, or 17,042 individuals, have recovered from COVID-19. There are 2,968 active cases.

For a comprehensive and interactive look at COVID information for El Paso, visit www.epstrong.org. The website has a new dashboard that includes revised informative charts about demographics and health outcomes of people with COVID-19, infection rate, testing, investigations, healthcare readiness and at-risk population data.

Much of the data is interactive and can be broken down by various categories to include age, gender and zip code.