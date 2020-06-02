El Paso COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths, 39 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in El Paso, along with 39 new cases.

The City of El Paso said the three latest victims were a woman and two men, all in their 80s with underlying medical conditions.

“We send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of our latest COVID-19 victims. We also wish to remind El Pasoans that our community’s curve will not flatten until each of us realizes our own responsibilities to prevent the spread,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Local Health Authority. “Our community should understand that is everyone’s responsibility to not waiver in developing strict healthy habits such as frequent handwashing, social distancing and wearing face coverings.”

El Paso’s COVID-19 cases by the numbers: