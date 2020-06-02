El Paso COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths, 39 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five more in El Paso have died from COVID-19, according to the City of El Paso.

The new deaths brings El Paso’s number of fatal cases to 88. Meanwhile, 39 more people have tested positive for the virus, making it 2,872 cases total this year.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s all with underlying medical conditions. There was also a man in his 50s with no underlying medical conditions.

El Paso’s COVID-19 cases by the numbers: