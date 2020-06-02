El Paso COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths, 39 new cases

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five more in El Paso have died from COVID-19, according to the City of El Paso.

The new deaths brings El Paso’s number of fatal cases to 88. Meanwhile, 39 more people have tested positive for the virus, making it 2,872 cases total this year.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s all with underlying medical conditions. There was also a man in his 50s with no underlying medical conditions.

El Paso’s COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

  • Total number of positive cases: 2,872
  • Total deaths: 88
  • Number of recoveries: 1,797
  • Currently infected: 987
  • In the hospital: 91
  • In the ICU: 54
  • On ventilators: 30

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing Bishop Mark Seitz's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing Bishop Mark Seitz's home"

Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion"

Protests continue in Downtown El Paso over the death of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests continue in Downtown El Paso over the death of George Floyd"

Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session"

Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session to address 'police violence against the black community'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session to address 'police violence against the black community'"

Gov. Abbott calls George Floyd's death a 'horrific act of police brutality'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott calls George Floyd's death a 'horrific act of police brutality'"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz