El Paso Bishop responds to coronavirus fears, prepared to adjust Mass rites if necessary

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
seitz_1518829835764.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A letter from Bishop Mark J. Seitz outlines how the Catholic Diocese of El Paso is prepared to handle the spread of coronavirus and the fear that comes with it.

In the letter, Seitz says the virus will probably make its way to El Paso and when it does the diocese will be prepared to take action such as “changing some rites of the Mass to avoid personal contact among worshippers, asking everyone to receive the host on the hand, to suspending the option of receiving from the chalice.”

“The most extreme measure would be to suspend the public celebration of the Mass. Once again, none of these measures appear to be necessary at the present time,” Seitz wrote.

In the meanwhile, the diocese is currently asking people to stay home if they are sick, use hand sanitizer and frequently wash hands. This includes parishioners, priests and students at Catholic Schools.

“Perhaps the most important step we can take is to stay out of circulation when we believe we may have an illness that is contagious,” he wrote.

You can read the full letter here:

Letter from Bishop Seitz on the CoronavirusDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

What you need to know about the Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "What you need to know about the Coronavirus"

El Paso Early Voting election results and analysis

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Early Voting election results and analysis"

Juarez murder victim identified as son of Villahumada Mayor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez murder victim identified as son of Villahumada Mayor"

Leader of Sunland Park militia found guilty in federal court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leader of Sunland Park militia found guilty in federal court"

Facebook, Intel pulling out of SXSW due to virus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook, Intel pulling out of SXSW due to virus concerns"

House District 31 candidate interviews

Thumbnail for the video titled "House District 31 candidate interviews"
More Local