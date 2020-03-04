El Paso Bishop responds to coronavirus fears, prepared to adjust Mass rites if necessary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A letter from Bishop Mark J. Seitz outlines how the Catholic Diocese of El Paso is prepared to handle the spread of coronavirus and the fear that comes with it.

In the letter, Seitz says the virus will probably make its way to El Paso and when it does the diocese will be prepared to take action such as “changing some rites of the Mass to avoid personal contact among worshippers, asking everyone to receive the host on the hand, to suspending the option of receiving from the chalice.”

“The most extreme measure would be to suspend the public celebration of the Mass. Once again, none of these measures appear to be necessary at the present time,” Seitz wrote.

In the meanwhile, the diocese is currently asking people to stay home if they are sick, use hand sanitizer and frequently wash hands. This includes parishioners, priests and students at Catholic Schools.

“Perhaps the most important step we can take is to stay out of circulation when we believe we may have an illness that is contagious,” he wrote.

You can read the full letter here: