Doña Ana County woman is latest victim to die from COVID-19, health officials report

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

One of the deaths was a woman in her 60s from Doña Ana County. Health officials said the woman was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The number of deaths in New Mexico now stands at 960.

Health officials also reported 797 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 197 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 28 new cases in Chaves County

• 6 new cases in Cibola County

• 1 new case in Colfax County

• 54 new cases in Curry County

• 130 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 37 new cases in Eddy County

• 6 new cases in Grant County

• 1 new case in Guadalupe County

• 40 new cases in Lea County

• 13 new cases in Lincoln County

• 32 new cases in Luna County

• 32 new cases in McKinley County

• 19 new cases in Otero County

• 3 new cases in Quay County

• 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 15 new cases in Roosevelt County

• 37 new cases in Sandoval County

• 14 new cases in San Juan County

• 6 new cases in San Miguel County

• 56 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 6 new cases in Socorro County

• 10 new cases in Taos County

• 1 new case in Torrance County

• 26 new cases in Valencia County

• 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

• 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

• 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health is also reporting the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 45

• Lea County Correctional Facility: 109

• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 472

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

• Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 54

• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of Friday, there are 229 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. Health officials said as currently 77-percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 76-percent of ICU beds across the state are also being used. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

20,655 COVID-19 patients in New Mexico have now recovered from the virus, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

• Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

• Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

• Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

• Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.