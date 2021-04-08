COVID-19 update: 223 new cases, 16 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 16 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,458.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of nearly five months.

All 16 patients had underlying health conditions. They include two females in their 40s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 60s, three females in their 70s, two males in their 70s, three males in their 80s, two females in their 80s, one female in her 90s and one male in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 223 new cases, as well as five additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 13 and 14. We are currently in CDC Week 14.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data