COVID-19: A visualization of age, location of patients in the Borderland

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the trends in the Borderland during the COVID-19 outbreak is the prevalence of young people who have tested positive for the virus.

As of Sunday morning, of the 15 cases in El Paso – Las Cruces – Juarez, nine of those are confirmed to be under the age of 30. Fort Bliss did not immediately identify the age of the three soldiers who tested positive for COVID-19 on Post.

The cases of patients not under the age of 30 include two men in their 40s and a woman in her 60s, all in El Paso.

Another trend emerging on Saturday is a steep increase in cases throughout the Borderland as a whole. In just one day, five new cases were announced; one in Las Cruces, two in Juarez and two on Fort Bliss.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

City of Austin forces grocery stores to go the extra step for social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Austin forces grocery stores to go the extra step for social distancing"

Young Republicans offering to shop for elderly El Pasoans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young Republicans offering to shop for elderly El Pasoans"

5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break"

COVID-19 cases will hit ‘tens of thousands’ Texas Governor warns

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 cases will hit ‘tens of thousands’ Texas Governor warns"

Oil prices drop amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil prices drop amid coronavirus concerns"

Governor answers COVID-19 test questions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor answers COVID-19 test questions"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz