COVID-19: A visualization of age, location of patients in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the trends in the Borderland during the COVID-19 outbreak is the prevalence of young people who have tested positive for the virus.

As of Sunday morning, of the 15 cases in El Paso – Las Cruces – Juarez, nine of those are confirmed to be under the age of 30. Fort Bliss did not immediately identify the age of the three soldiers who tested positive for COVID-19 on Post.

The cases of patients not under the age of 30 include two men in their 40s and a woman in her 60s, all in El Paso.

Another trend emerging on Saturday is a steep increase in cases throughout the Borderland as a whole. In just one day, five new cases were announced; one in Las Cruces, two in Juarez and two on Fort Bliss.