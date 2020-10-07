Chaparral High School teacher reportedly dies from COVID-19 related symptoms

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – A faculty member at Gadsden ISD’s Chaparral High passed away on Monday from possible COVID-19 related symptoms, GISD announced on Wednesday.

Leo Lugo, who had been a faculty member for a little over a year, was at the school over the fall break to prepare his classroom for his Developmental Skills Class (DSC) when he reported feeling ill. He apparently went to a hospital where the he later passed away.

GISD said the District was notified of his death on Monday.

Victoria Lopez, principal of Chapparal High, said Lugo was a very kind and caring individual who truly wanted the best for his students.

The final decision for the return to face to face instruction for students in Special Education DSC classes as well as Life Skills Classes and Structure Communication Class will be made on or before Friday, Oct. 9, GISD said.

GISD said that after any employee reports feeling ill that crews begin sanitizing the campus and work location. The District Nursing Department also conducts contact tracing to determine if anyone else was possibly infected.