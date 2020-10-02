Canutillo ISD to allow parents to continue with remote instruction after rise in COVID-19 cases

CANUTILLO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District said parents can continue to allow their children to stick with remote instruction beginning on Monday, October 5 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in El Paso.

The District said it will continue to offer in-person learning for whom it is necessary.

The City’s Public Health Department is advising school districts to not increase the number of students receiving in-person instruction.

According to Canutillo ISD, the remote instruction recommendation may remain after Oct. 19 if the upward trend in COVID-19 cases continues.

“We are committed to providing the best instructional arrangements possible in view of current circumstances,” Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz said. “However, safety is our highest priority. The district will always take whatever actions that are deemed necessary to ensure the welfare of students and staff.”

The District said it will continue to work with the public health department and monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in the region.