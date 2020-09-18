Canutillo ISD reports two positive COVID-19 cases

CANUTILLO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District reported two positive COVID-19 cases in its district.

Officials said one case, at Reyes Elementary school, was identified prior to in-person instruction. The second case was identified on Sept. 17 at Alderete Middle School.

The Canutillo school district said each campus where a positive case has been identified has been cleaned and disinfected.

According to Canutillo ISD officials, the district is continuing to work with the local health department and said that anyone who has been in close contact with the positive cases will be asked to remain off-campus for up to 14 days as a precaution.

The district did not say if the positive cases were students or teachers.

Some students in Canutillo ISD began in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 14.