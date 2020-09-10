Anthony Elementary School closed until further notice after employee exhibits COVID-19 symptoms

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Anthony Elementary School in the Gadsden Independent School District is closed until further notice after an employee began showing symptoms of COVID-19, officials announced.

The employee reportedly had contact with other staff members and now the district is conducting contact tracing efforts to minimize the spread of the virus.

Sanitizing procedures will be conducted at the school in all areas that may have been used the employee, officials said.

“The school closure affects all online instructional programs that were being held at the school by staff who chose to conduct instruction from classrooms there. Of the 48 teachers assigned to the school, 28 had opted to teach from the school. The remainder of the staff had opted to teach from home,” a news release said.

However, GISD officials said the campus closure does not affect the school’s online instruction being held by staff from their homes.

The District will also close the campus’ School Nutrition Program and has directed parents to Loma Linda Elementary and Gadsden Elementary for their lunches until further notice.

This school closure is the first for Gadsden ISD since this school year began with total remote learning. The District has set Oct. 19 as the date in which some students may be transitioned into face to face instruction.

Those students who may be phased in include only those Special Education students in programs that rely on face to face instruction. However, the District allows Special Education parents to continue remote learning if desired.

Early Wednesday, the District had reported that the one employee at Desert View Elementary who had been recommended to take a COVID test reported a positive test and is currently under quarantine.

A negative test is required before an employee may resume their work duties.

Since online instruction began this school year, the District has mandated the use of facial masks on all campuses in addition to the use of face shields and protective gloves.