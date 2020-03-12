5th positive coronavirus case confirmed in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico officials announced Thursday that a fifth person has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The latest case is a woman in her 40s in Bernalillo County. She is currently at home in isolation.

The four previous cases include:

  • ​A Socorro County husband and wife both in their 60s with known recent international travel to Egypt.
  • ​A woman in her 70s in Bernalillo County with known recent travel to the New York City area.
  • ​A Santa Fe County woman in her 60s with known recent travel to the New York City area.

