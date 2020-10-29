248 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County on Thursday

Doña Ana County, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced 248 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County on Thursday.

Health officials have now reported 6,325 total cases in Doña Ana County.

In the entire state of New Mexico, health officials announced 1,082 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday including the 248 cases in Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

260 new cases in Bernalillo County

32 new cases in Chaves County

36 new cases in Cibola County

28 new cases in Curry County

248 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

67 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

106 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

14 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

41 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

51 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

17 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

49 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The Department of Health also reported three COVID related deaths in New Mexico on Thursday.

The most recent deaths include:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 994.

Health officials report there are 323 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 and according to the Department of Health, 80 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 75 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

21,389 COVID-19 cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.