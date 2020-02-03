Skip to content
El Paso
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce residence hall
Several Las Cruces middle school students found in possession of Marijuana
Sample ballots and polling sites for the March 3 Primary Election
Weather Authority Alert: Wind Advisory in effect today
Weather Authority Alert: Strong winds, and nearly 20° drop at the start of the week
Friday Weather on the go: Below average day, pleasant weekend ahead
Thursday weather on the go: Morning sleet possible, below average day
Wednesday weather on the go: Freezing morning lows, rain chances return tonight
Tuesday Weather on the go: Cooler day, rain chances and below average days in sight
2020-2022 UIL Realignments for the greater-El Paso area
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid to receive celebratory salsa from H & H wash
Trout defeats Montoya in TKO in Ruidoso
New Mexico State dominates Grand Canyon for 11th consecutive win
UAB stifles UTEP in second half for 69-55 win
January 31 girls high school basketball scores, highlights
Former Chiefs player, Parkland grad remembered as Chiefs win first championship in 50 years
New Santa Teresa Port Director formally sworn in
Aspiring horticulturists invited to rose pruning demonstration at Municipal Rose Garden
El Paso Zoo elephants hoping to improve their Super Bowl prediction record Saturday
Expecting dads participate in ‘Daddy Boot Camp’
Coronavirus
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered
CDC: New virus’s risk for U.S. public remains low
Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
Latest Coronavirus Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
More Coronavirus Headlines
The science behind the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Too soon to tell if new virus as dangerous as SARS