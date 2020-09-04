Chadwick Boseman’s legacy lives on at Saint Jude’s hospital

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) – September is childhood cancer awareness month. It’s a cause championed by the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Long before his colon cancer diagnosis was publicly known, the movie star paid visits to children with cancer at Saint Jude’s hospital.

The hospital said Boseman even stayed in touch with terminally ill patients through the production of Black Panther.

Every day, 43 American kids are diagnosed with cancer; that’s more than 15,000 children per year.

Cancer is the leading killer of adolescents under the age of 19, in terms of death by disease.

More kid-specific research is critically needed because many cancers can not be treated in children the same way they are in adults.

To learn more, go to the non-profit https://childrenscancer.org/.