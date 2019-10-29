Anti-anxiety med recalled due to infection risk

(CNN) — Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling a single lot of anti-anxiety medication, commonly sold as Xanax.
Xanax is the brand name for the anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam.
The company believes the recalled product could potentially contain a foreign substance, causing a risk of illness.
The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 0.5 milligram tablets.
The lot number is 8082708 and the expiration date is September 2020.
Mylan says the pills were disturbed in the U.S. between July and August.