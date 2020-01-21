Allergy season gearing up in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doctors are warning that allergy season is just around the corner, meaning another round of coughing, sneezing, and upper respiratory issues to combat on top of flu season.

Although the fall allergy season is now behind us, spring allergy season is around the corner, doctors warn. That gives allergy sufferers a very short break to recover before the next round of allergies sets in.

What makes this allergy season difficult, according to allergy experts, is that it overlaps with the flu season. Doctors say both flu and allergy symptoms can be similar — coughing, sneezing, and runny nose. Fever is the tale-tale symptom that what you’re suffering from is the flu.

Doctors warn not to dismiss allergy symptoms.

“Especially patients that have asthma that’s a chronic inflammation of the lungs and then just add to that an infectious component with influenza they can get very sick so it’s very important patients with asthma get their flu vaccines every year so they can avoid having that complication,” said Dr. Adrian Casias with Providence Allergy Associates.

According to reports, El Paso has seen a 47-percent increase in flu cases this season compared to the 2018-19 season with more than 2,000 cases recorded in the first week of January.

Doctors suggest if allergies start affecting your quality of life or the life of your child, seek professional medical attention. That is especially true if you catch the flu at the same time.