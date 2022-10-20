EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The American Heart Association and the University Medical Center of El Paso’s trauma department are inviting students at Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero Pk-8 to walk to school on Oct. 26 for better health and long-term enhanced learning.



Walk to School Day is an internationally holiday celebrated each year in October. The event brings together parents, teachers, school staff and neighbors while educating students and families about the benefits of walking. Studies have shown that when kids have safe routes and are able to walk or bike to school, they gain more independence and confidence and arrive at school eager and ready to learn.

“Every child deserves to walk or bike to school safely. We should plan our neighborhoods so they can,” said Simon Chandler, EPISD Community Schools Coordinator. “



who are physically active on a regular basis have better attendance, behave better in class and have higher test scores. But the benefits reach beyond academic performance. There are tangible health benefits, said Dr. Eduardo Covarrubias, a local pediatrician.

Safe routes to school programs are also good for the economy. Studies have found that health care costs associated with physical inactivity decrease by nearly $3 for every $1 invested in safe pathways for pedestrians and cyclists.