Surgeons perform rare, minimally invasive procedure on liver and colon masses Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Two local doctors are using technology to successfully perform a rare surgery. With the help of a robot, Texas Tech University Health Science Center surgeons working at the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus were able to remove masses on a man's liver and colon.

Doctors say the minimally invasive technique allows them to do the work of a traditional surgery without the extra pain and recovery time.

"You spare the patient to need to do two different surgeries," Doctor Ioannis Konstantinidis, General Surgeon and Surgical Oncology Specialist said. "Doing it with the robot in a minimally-invasive manner they recover very quickly. This patient went home on postoperative day three. You cannot have that with open surgery."

The Hospitals of Providence say the patient had a speedy recovery and is doing well.