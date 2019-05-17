New Mexico's first measles case since 2014 confirmed in Sierra County baby

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KTSM) - A one-year-old baby from Sierra County is the first person since 2014 to have contracted the measles in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Health made the confirmation on Friday. Sierra County is located about two hours outside of El Paso and includes the cities of T or C and Elephant Butte.

According to a news release, the CDC also recently completed additional lab testing on this case, which has been under investigation for over a week.

“We have worked with the clinic that treated the child and the patient’s family to identify people who may have been exposed so we can prevent more cases of the disease,” said Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel.

Officials say measles is highly contagious and is easily transmitted person-to-person via droplets or through the air.

Early symptoms include fevers, runny noses, cough, and red eyes. Within a few days, rashes will then typically begin on the face and spread down the body.

According to the release, New Mexico health experts are working to prevent other cases by improving vaccine record-keeping in schools and promoting public education.

“We encourage everyone to check whether you and your family have been vaccinated to protect against measles," Kunkel said. "Immunization is the best tool we have to protect people from measles.”

For more information, click HERE.