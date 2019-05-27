More than 100 medical cases reported during first day of Neon Desert Music Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - More than 100 medical cases were reported during the first day of Neon Desert Music Festival, including several people sent to the hospital.

Revive, the festival's on-site medical group, says its crews responded to 106 patients on Saturday. Officials say their medical concerns included dehydration, cuts, blisters, and other ailments.

First responders tell KTSM that alcohol also played a large factor in many of the cases.

According to staff, five patients were taken to the hospital in need of serious medical attention.

"(Many) probably had...a little alcohol in their system, so that kind of helped with the dehydration and worsened the symptoms," Carlos Alarcon of Revive said. "Everyone got taken care of, and they either went home or went to the hospital for a little bit."

The Revive medical team says they are prepared for the high wind gusts and add that the winds can knock over debris and cause injuries.

Neon Desert Music Festival continues in Downtown El Paso on Sunday.