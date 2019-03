Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Facebook says it won't allow anti-vaccinations posts to spread on its platform.

The company won't go as far as to disable personal accounts -- but says it will begin reducing the distribution of misinformation on vaccines.

Some accounts will be disabled if they're found to be continuously violating the policy by sharing inaccurate information that could jeopardize public health.

The new changes will also apply to Instagram.