Department of Public Health confirms El Paso's third case of West Nile Virus this season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Department of Public Health has confirmed El Paso's third case of West Nile Virus this season.

According to city officials, the patient is a woman in her mid-60s who lives in the Mission Valley area.

She has underlying medical conditions, but is recovering from the infection, according to a news release.

A man is his 20s and another in his 70s were also diagnosed with the infection earlier this season.

Health officials say there were 14 human cases of West Nile in El Paso last year. Two people died from the infection in 2015.

“The upcoming Labor Day weekend is typically a time for the community to spend extended periods of time outdoors and we need residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes that carry West Nile,” said Department of Public Health Lead Epidemiologist Fernando Gonzalez. “Please make sure to use insect repellent and do whatever it takes to keep you and your children from being bitten.”

According to the news release, the Department of Public Health is urging residents to protect themselves from West Nile by following these precautions:

DEET - Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.

DRESS - Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

DUSK and DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with other diseases such as Zika can be active throughout the day; residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths.

For more information, call 211 or visit ephealth.com or epsalud.com.