Study: Training for marathon helps runners live longer

CNN – A new study suggests running a marathon for the first time could help you live longer.

This is according to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Researchers tracked 138 healthy, first-time marathon runners who trained and completed the London Marathon.

Study authors found that those who trained and competed in the marathon had a four-year reduction in their vascular age.

Health officials said the marathon training reversed the age-related stiffening of the body’s main artery, the aorta, and helped reduce blood pressure.

The study’s senior author said she doesn’t think the health benefits are unique to running a marathon.

She said the key takeaway is to set a training goal and structure and stick to it.