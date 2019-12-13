Masa or menos: Why health experts warn tamale lovers of overeating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tamales are a temptation many can’t resist during the holiday season, but doctors and trainers want to remind the community what’s going into your body when you eat them.

According to Tamales El Tejano in Central El Paso, for every 25 pounds of masa, there are 12-13 pounds of lard mixed in.

One local trainer reminds people that there are other ways of lowering the calories in their tamal.

“It will really clog up your arteries, it will add a lot of visceral fat, that clogs up your heart and your liver so a better option for you instead of that animal lard that animal fat would be canola oil and chicken broth for that Latin flavor,” said TK Fitness trainer Kai Malachi.

He explained that each tamal contains 300-500 calories, which is equivalent to a fast-food cheeseburger.

“Most people eat 3-5 tamales per sitting but no one eats 3-5 cheeseburgers,” he said.

Malachi told KTSM simple ways like switching pork meat to chicken is one way many people lower their fat intake.

Practitioner Kida Thompson explained, the easiest way to stay healthy is moderate eating.

“You should not eat too many tamales over Christmas… tamales have a lot of carbs which turns into sugar so you should probably only have two even though they are really good just be mindful of how many you have,” said Thompson.