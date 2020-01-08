Health officials see spike in measles cases during 2019

CNN – Health officials said 2019 was the worst year for measles since 1992.

The majority of the cases were among people who were not vaccinated against measles, officials said.

Six more cases of measles were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December.

That brought the U.S. case total to 1,282. That’s the highest number of cases in 27 years, health officials said.

Cases were confirmed in 31 states.

Health officials said 128 people who had measles in 2019 had to be hospitalized.