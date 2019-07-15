Toddler becomes third El Pasoan to test positive for measles in one week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A male toddler became the third person to have tested positive for the measles in El Paso this week, according to the Department of Public Health.

The announcement comes just days after a woman and another toddler also tested positive for the virus — the city’s first two cases in more than 25 years.

“Because El Paso’s immunization rates are so high, we don’t expect to see a huge number of cases emerge,” Public Health Director Robert Resendes said. “We know that the effectiveness of the vaccine, especially after the recommended two doses, is about 97 percent.”

According to a news release, the highly-contagious virus carries symptoms including coughing, sneezing, fever, runny nose, and a rash.

Health officials say the second toddler is not believed to have exposed the public to the measles, but anyone experiencing said ailments is encouraged to visit a doctor.

