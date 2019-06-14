The best Father’s Day gift for dad: A trip to the doctor’s office, health experts say

Sunday, June 16 is Father’s Day, and if you haven’t gotten dad a gift yet, his health might be something to consider.

Sometimes it can be hard to convince dad to go to the doctor, but health experts are urging families to encourage men to get a regular checkup.

Dr. Olufemi Aduroja of the Hospitals of Providence says the biggest myth he hears from men: “If I feel fine, then I must be healthy”.

Aduroja suggests that men ages 20 to 30 years old should have a checkup once a year to check their blood pressure and for diabetes.

Anyone 40 and older should have a checkup every six months to look for blood pressure issues, diabetes, and have a rectal exam to catch early signs of prostate cancer.

“I always say you…are the best advocate for yourself, so sometimes doctors are human they miss some things, so I would always advise my patients to be a better advocate for themselves,” said Dr. Aduroja. “Request some certain tests or read about something on Google or in a magazine bring it up with your doctor and see what your doctor says about it.”

If you plan on cooking for dad this Father’s Day, Aduroja also advises being mindful of the amounts of salt and processed meats.

“The first time a lot of patients will know that they have high blood pressure is when they are admitted to the emergency room because of a stroke, so the fact that you’re healthy or you feel healthy does not mean that you are actually healthy,” said Aduroja.

To make sure dad celebrates many more Father’s Days, a trip to the doctor’s office might just be the best gift.

However, you might want to get him some golf clubs too.