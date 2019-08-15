Possible tuberculosis exposure investigated at Canutillo High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city’s health department is investigating a possible tuberculosis (TB) exposure at Canutillo High School.

According to a news release, about 190 students, faculty, and staff are at risk and will undergo testing.

Health officials say they will be sending letters to parents of students who may have had close contact with someone with active TB.

“Our TB prevention team investigates this disease throughout the year. What makes this different is the number of possible exposures and the number of tests we need to perform,” Public Health Director Robert Resendes said. “We are extremely appreciative of the cooperation of the school administration and the support we have received from the Canutillo Independent School District.”

Tuberculosis is described as a bacterial infection spread through inhalation of infected droplets from the cough or sneeze of someone with the illness.

Officials say the likelihood of transmission increases with the length of exposure to the cough or sneeze.

Tuberculosis can be treated with special antibiotics, according to the health department.

According to the release, parents who receive a letter and have additional questions can call the City of El Paso Department of Public Health TB Program at 915-212-6609.

