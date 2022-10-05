EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hunt Dental School of Medicine has received a gift from Marathon Petroleum in celebration of world smile day.

The generous $50,000 gift was announced Wednesday, Oct. 5, from Marathon Petroleum continuous support of the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic, the clinical practice of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine.

Marathon Petroleum’s gift will go toward the clinic’s Dental Patient Fund and will assist underserved and uninsured patients with the cost of dental services.

“As we’ve built a relationship over the years, we’ve discovered – both TTUHSC El Paso and Marathon Petroleum – that we have a passion for making meaningful investments in the community that are measurable. This is an investment not only for the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, but for the community and residents nearby.” ” said V.J. Smith, stakeholder engagement manager for Marathon Petroleum

Marathon’s investment will provide access to care for Borderplex residents, especially families in the 79905 and 79901 ZIP codes near the clinic, who might not otherwise have resources for quality dental care. Access to the clinic’s services will allow residents to address oral health early and receive treatment before conditions worsen and become costlier.

The clinics also provide students with the opportunity to learn more about the residents who live in nearby neighborhoods and their oral health care needs.

Patients can call the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic at 915-215-6700 to book a screening appointment for dentures or reduced-cost care.

